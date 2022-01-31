Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,744,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 9.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.49% of Intel worth $1,052,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.