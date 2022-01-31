International Business Machines Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Business Machines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

