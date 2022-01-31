International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 89.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 175,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 95,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after buying an additional 1,562,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $26.22 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

