International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

IP opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. International Paper has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,490,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 97,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.