International Paper (NYSE:IP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.