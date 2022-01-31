International Paper to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for International Paper in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.18 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.71.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,490,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 97,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $3,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.