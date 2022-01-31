International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 170,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

THM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 184,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.73. 85,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,194. The company has a market cap of $143.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.61. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts predict that International Tower Hill Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

