Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.10 by UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €3.10 ($3.52) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ISP. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.81 ($3.19).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

