Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.43.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $271.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

