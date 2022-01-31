Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 266,268 shares.The stock last traded at $58.49 and had previously closed at $55.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

