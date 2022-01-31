Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.41

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 90.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.