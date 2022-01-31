Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Clearstead Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,450,000 after acquiring an additional 629,228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $352.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

