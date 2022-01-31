Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.
Shares of NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,523. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
