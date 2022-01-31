Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

