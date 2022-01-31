Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $73.07 million, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

