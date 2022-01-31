InvestFeed (IFT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 464.3% higher against the dollar. One InvestFeed coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $361,567.46 and $22.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InvestFeed alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00113860 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed (IFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

InvestFeed Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestFeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.