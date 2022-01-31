Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP):

1/24/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $39.00.

1/19/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

1/7/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

12/16/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

12/9/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,409. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,984,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after buying an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

