Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Unilever (ULVR)

Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($55.32) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($45.87) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/14/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,800 ($64.76) to GBX 4,600 ($62.06). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/15/2021 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/14/2021 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ULVR stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,785.50 ($51.07). The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,905.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,976.57. The stock has a market cap of £97.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.20).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

