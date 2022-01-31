Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

1/26/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

1/19/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

1/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$33.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

12/13/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$31.00.

12/6/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.50 to C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$31.31. 1,914,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.43. The firm has a market cap of C$21.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.