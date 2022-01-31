Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 205 ($2.77) price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.58) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

MKS stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 217.80 ($2.94). The stock had a trading volume of 6,481,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.33.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

