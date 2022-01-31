Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Raymond James (RJF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Raymond James (NYSE: RJF) recently:

1/28/2022 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2022 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/8/2021 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $104.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

