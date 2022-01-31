Investors Purchase Large Volume of NetEase Put Options (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,451 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 4,223 put options.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $5.63 on Monday, reaching $102.03. 48,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,927. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

