Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down to $31.68

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $28.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 48,859 shares traded.

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

