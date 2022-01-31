IoT Chain (ITC) Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $52,416.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002186 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052794 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

