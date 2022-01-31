iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the lowest is ($0.99). iRobot reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $64.71. 14,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. iRobot has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $137.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

