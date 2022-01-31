iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.35

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.35 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 1983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

