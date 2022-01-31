iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $70.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.