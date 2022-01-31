iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in January

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ EMIF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

