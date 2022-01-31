iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 61.4% in January

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ EMIF traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.