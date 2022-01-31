iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $62.54. Approximately 36,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 7,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

