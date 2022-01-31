iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 73.2% in January

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of EWZS opened at $14.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

