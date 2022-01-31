iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,778,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $47.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

