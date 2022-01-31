iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.70% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $175,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 445,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after buying an additional 241,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 185,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after buying an additional 172,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.