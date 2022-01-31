iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.31

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $56.31, with a volume of 574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

