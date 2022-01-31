iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Baymount Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after buying an additional 2,610,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $20,520,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.71 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

