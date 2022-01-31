iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $255.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.