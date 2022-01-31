iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 290,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,324,226 shares.The stock last traded at $75.74 and had previously closed at $74.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

