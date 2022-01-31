iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $68,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $74.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

