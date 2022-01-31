iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 92,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,390,716 shares.The stock last traded at $152.50 and had previously closed at $152.49.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

