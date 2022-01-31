iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 501,311 shares.The stock last traded at $75.16 and had previously closed at $74.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.