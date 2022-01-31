iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.06 and last traded at $107.03. 71,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 107,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $157,076,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter worth $4,119,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

