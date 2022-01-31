ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading Up 1.1%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 4,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 31,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ITV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.