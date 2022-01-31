J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,720. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.65.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

