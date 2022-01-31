Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JPOTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

Jackpot Digital Company Profile

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.