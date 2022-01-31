Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JPOTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10. Jackpot Digital has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.