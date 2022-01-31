Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 99,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 516,347 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,131,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,409 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,972,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

