Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPXGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Japan Exchange Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 153,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. Japan Exchange Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

