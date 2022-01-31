JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($27.27) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($24.09) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.97 ($27.23).

Shares of EPA DEC traded up €2.86 ($3.25) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €24.24 ($27.55). 386,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.90. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a one year high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

