Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €62.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €62.00 ($70.45) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.85 ($71.42).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €54.24 ($61.64). 385,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.38 and its 200-day moving average is €52.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €28.05 ($31.88) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

