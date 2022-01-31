Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €62.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €62.00 ($70.45) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.85 ($71.42).

Shares of BOSS stock traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €54.24 ($61.64). 385,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.38 and its 200-day moving average is €52.14. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €28.05 ($31.88) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

