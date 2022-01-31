Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($45.45) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.46 ($44.84).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO traded down €0.86 ($0.98) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €34.57 ($39.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($114.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.