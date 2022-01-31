Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $48.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.