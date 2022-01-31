Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 178.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STOK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $17.93 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,474. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

